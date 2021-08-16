One dead after Friday the 13th shooting

Friday the 13th proved to be deadly in Downtown Flushing.
The NYPD said a gunman opened fire just past 1:15 a.m. inside K-Show KTV Lounge and Bar Party, located at 38-10 138 St. inside the Queens Crossing building.
One of the victims, 22-year-old Dominick Malivert of St. Albans, did not survive the attack. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
The second victim, an unidentified 22-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to her right hand. She was taken also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, the police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
