One arrested in back-to-back Liberty Ave. attacks

An 18-year-old Ozone Park man was arrested for two violent robberies that occurred on Monday night.
Jeremiah Meredith was cuffed on Wednesday around 6 p.m. and charged with attempted murder, assault and two counts of robbery and criminal possession of stolen property, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
Around 9:30 p.m., 82-year-old Onkar Singh was walking near 112th Street and Liberty Avenue when two suspects approached him from behind, punched him multiple times and caused him to fall down.
The attackers took his cell phone and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
Singh sustained lacerations and swelling to the side of his face. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and has since been released, according to reports.
Then, just before midnight, a 37-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in the torso and robbed near 81st Street and Liberty Avenue by the same two suspects, police say.
He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, too, and remains in critical condition.
Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed and police were able to recover the stolen property, according to the 106th Precinct’s Twitter.
