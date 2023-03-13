New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.