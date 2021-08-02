Police are on the lookout for a woman in her 20s who allegedly fled from a fatal car accident that killed a 77-year-old woman on Aug. 1 on the Van Wyck Expressway near 116th Ave. in South Jamaica at approximately 3:23 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD.
“She is still being sought,” said a spokesman for the NYPD. “The vehicle that caused the accident was a BMW X6. The vehicle that was hit from behind was a Nissan Altima.”
The identity of the deceased woman, who died instantly from trauma to the body, according to EMS, is pending in proper family notification by the NYPD. She was in the rear passenger seat in the Nissan Altima. The driver of the vehicle, 38, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Jamaica Hospital via EMS. He remains in stable condition.
The incident occurred within the 113th Precinct and the driver of the BMW X6, who fled on foot, allegedly struck another the Altima and then a Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound, according to the NYPD. That car’s driver, 40, sustained minor injuries and was transported via EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He is still in stable condition.
Before allegedly fleeing on foot from the accident, the BMW driver lost control of her vehicle and went over a guardrail, landing on the Van Wyck Expressway service road near 116th Avenue.
“The investigators are pouring over video that might show the suspect running away from the scene and hopefully we will get something soon so that we can put it in a flier,” said the spokesman about the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
