Students and parents may soon have to scramble for last-minute rides to school due to a possible strike, detailed in an email sent to parents by the city schools Chief Operating Officer Emma Vadehra on Monday morning.
“This may impact your child’s transportation to school if your child uses yellow bus service to get to school. In the event of a strike, our top priority remains ensuring that every student, especially our most vulnerable, can continue attending their schools without interruption,” Vadehra wrote.
The announcement comes after schools Chancellor David Banks warned parents about the potential for a bus strike at a parent advisory council meeting on Aug. 10.
At the time, Banks told members that negotiations were being held with the Amalgamated Transit Union, according to reports. He said a strike could affect between 85,000 and 150,000 students.
“NYC remains hopeful for a resolution where our dedicated bus drivers can continue their crucial role. Until then, we're prepared to support all affected families. … Every student deserves uninterrupted education, and we stand committed to that promise,” Banks wrote on Twitter.
The possible strike, according to the email, could impact as many as half of the school bus routes.
“NYC Public Schools and the Mayor’s Office are monitoring the situation closely and working with our partners across the city to support a resolution, with the goal of avoiding the substantial impact a strike would have on our students and families,” the email said.
All families impacted by the strike will have the option of an emergency MetroCard for both the student and caregiver. Additionally, the Department of Education will provide prepaid rideshare services and offer reimbursement to students with disabilities who have transportation recommended on their Individualized Education Program or 504 Accommodation Plan, the email detailed.
“All parties are working diligently towards a resolution, and it is our hope that these plans will not be necessary,” Vadehra wrote. “We are committed to supporting you and all of our families in all ways possible.”
The COO encouraged parents to monitor schools.nyc.gov/transportation for information on interruptions. Parents can call 311 for updates on yellow bus service, and will be notified multiple times by the DOE in the event of a strike.
