New York City is going to require all Department of Education staff, ranging from teachers and principals to custodians and food service workers, to have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by Sept. 27, the mayor announced Monday.
The mandate, which adds on to the city’s requirement for all city workers to either receive the vaccine or submit to weekly testing, will impact about 148,000 DOE employees.
“Everyone in our buildings will have their first dose completed by September 27. Currently at least 63 percent of [DOE] employees are vaccinated,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter at a Monday press event.
De Blasio said the city will immediately start negotiating with the United Federation of Teachers and other school unions on what will happen to staffers who do not comply with the mandate.
The mayor and Porter suggested that some of the unions that represent school staff still have issues surrounding the implementation of the policy, but insisted there would not be a rash of resignations as a result of the new requirement.
“I do not expect a staffing shortage. I expect our teachers to get vaccinated,” Porter said.
The chancellor added that 40,000 staff have already uploaded their proof of vaccination documents to the DOE’s online portal.
Michael Mulgrew, president of the city’s public teachers union, the United Federation of Teachers, suggested that the union would be working out what to do about members who cannot or do not want to comply but accepted the city's right to enact the policy.
“While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other union, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration,” said Mulgrew in a statement.
The mayor said Monday the new rule will take effect regardless of union response, with arbitration if necessary.
"Either way you slice it, this mandate is going forward and this policy will be in place,” de Blasio said.
Though the city announced last week that public school athletes will need a vaccine to play several high-risk school sports, the mayor asserted that a wider vaccination mandate for students who are eligible is not on the table.
