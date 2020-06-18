“It’s time to say to everyone getting ready for phase two: get on your mark, get set, because here we go. On Monday, we’ll be ready to take a big step forward for this city,” Mayor de Blasio said June 18, stating that the city appears ready to continue on the road to recovery after two weeks in phase one, which saw between 20,000 and 400,000 construction, manufacturing and retail employees return to the workforce.
At first, despite the mayor’s confidence in reopening on June 22, Gov. Cuomo reminded the city that the decision to continue forward would ultimately be up to him. The final decision would be reached Friday, he said.
“We just had a call where we went over the New York City data, and everybody is feeling good, so my advice to New York City businesses, plan to reopen Monday on Phase Two,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing Thursday.
Then on Friday he gave the green light.
"I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community. We reopened the economy and saved lives, because it was never a choice between one or the other, it was always right to do both," Cuomo said. "We showed that works in New York. We owe thanks to so many people, to our heroes, the healthcare and essential workers, to our legislature, our colleagues in New Jersey, Connecticut and neighboring states, local governments, the Army Corps of Engineers and most of all, to the great people of the state who rose to the occasion and did what they had to do."
Phase two allows professional services, real estate and financing in-person businesses to start up again. Retail, hair salons and barbershops, though not personal care services like nails or massages parlors, are included in the grouping, but must operate at half capacity, with facial coverings and social distancing.
Sitdown restaurants, bars and food services are included in phase three, but de Blasio signed an executive order to allow businesses to expand their outdoor seating to sidewalks, curb lanes, backyards, patios and plazas in order to qualify for phase two. The Open Restaurants program will also allow the businesses to use the various avenues closed to vehicles as part of the city’s Open Streets initiative for their outdoor seating.
“Restaurants are the backbone of New York City’s neighborhood culture, and they’ve done their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. It’s our City’s turn to help them reopen safely and responsibly,” said de Blasio in a statement. “These commonsense guidelines will help local businesses get back on their feet — and let New Yorkers safely enjoy the meal they’ve earned.”
De Blasio’s Executive Order 126 suspends some provisions of the city’s Administrative Code, Rules of the City of New York and the New York City Zoning Resolution, such as the prohibition of the consumption of alcohol on streets, specific sidewalk cafe regulations, and relevant building code provisions.
Queens Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Tom Grech welcomed the possibility of entering phase two Monday and the positive effects it will provide area small businesses.
“The past few months have been incredibly difficult for Queens, as we have been the ‘epicenter of the epicenter’ of a global pandemic that has seen us lose thousands of our neighbors and brought our local economy to a screeching halt,” Grech said in a statement. “This has been an especially tough time for small businesses, many of which had to shut their doors without knowing if they’d ever be able to open for customers again. I am incredibly proud of the way that everyone in Queens, including our business community, has looked out for and supported one another over the past few months.”
Though the executive order comes with the suspension of multiple provisions, de Blasio implemented additional regulations in order to maintain safety and social distancing:
• Sidewalk seating cannot exceed the width of the front of a business;
• Seating cannot extend beyond the 8-feet depth of the curb lane and cannot block bus stops, doorways, ‘no standing’ and ‘no stopping anytime’ zones or come within 15 feet of a fire hydrant;
• There must be an 8-foot clear path free of obstructions between the seating and the curb;
• Restaurants must provide their own tables, chairs and traffic barriers; and
• Restaurants must adhere to all local, state and federal requirements relating to accessibility for people with disabilities, including path of travel, minimum table heights, and clearance requirements.
The guidelines also note that facilities must continue to comply with social distancing and hygiene mandates, such as wearing face coverings and using hand sanitizer. The guidelines also clearly state that, “Customers are not permitted to gather outside of establishments. Businesses that repeatedly fail to comply will have their Open Restaurant authorization revoked by [Department of Transportation], and will be referred to the [State Liquor Authority],” a threat that falls in line with the statements made by Cuomo earlier in the week — businesses that fail to limit crowding could get slapped with an SLA violation or even lose their license.
“It is vital that New York get back to work, but we must do so in a manner that is safe for both consumers and workers,” Grech continued, adding that business owners with questions about reopening could reach out to the Chamber at (718) 898-8500 or call the Department of Small Business Services hotline at 1 (888) SBS-4NYC (727-4692).
UPDATE
This article has been updated to report that Gov. Cuomo gave the go-ahead for phase two of New York City's reopening on Friday.
