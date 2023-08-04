Since 2020, outdoor dining has been a significant but usually temporary fixture of New York City. Restaurants that did not have outdoor dining space at the time were able to apply based on a temporary emergency outdoor dining program created by the city as a response to the pandemic. The city estimates that 100,000 jobs were saved as a result.
After two years of public hearings, the City Council passed a bill on Thursday afternoon, Intro. 31-C, that will make outdoor dining a permanent city fixture — with certain restrictions.
Under the bill, which was sponsored by Councilmember Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), restaurants are allowed to have street-based outdoor dining structures from April through November, but they must be dismantled from Nov. 30 through March 31.
Sidewalk cafes, on the other hand, will be allowed year-round with the proper permit, which would cost $1,050. Curb-based roadway seating would require a separate permit as well, priced at the same amount, according to the bill’s text. Additionally, restaurants will have to pay fees based on their location and square footage.
The bill also gives restaurants time to transition from the emergency outdoor dining program created in response to Covid while petitioning for a sidewalk or roadway cafe license.
Restaurants utilizing any privately owned outdoor space, private parking lots, balconies, terraces, open-air rooftop space or on open-air boats do not need to apply for permits, according to the city Department of Transportation, which will administer the program.
“As we move from an emergency program to one under local law, this legislation strikes the right balance for restaurants, neighborhoods, and all New Yorkers,” Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement. “It allows a greater number of restaurants to continue participating, while easing the bureaucratic barriers, making the licensing costs affordable, and providing orderly and uniform regulations that were missing from the temporary program. This permanent program will serve and support our neighborhoods, restaurants, residents and city for years to come.”
In a press release, Mayor Adams said, “Outdoor dining is here to stay in New York City ... This bill preserves the best parts of the temporary program and eliminates the worst. We will create a vibrant, clean, and safe streetscape; give restaurants the clarity they need to continue serving their customers; and make New York City the best outdoor dining city in the world.”
Adams is expected to sign the bill into law once it reaches his desk.
“We’re thrilled the City Council has passed this historic permanent outdoor dining program that includes sidewalk cafes and streeteries,” Andrew Rigie, executive director, and Rob Bookman, counsel of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a joint statement. “The new law will cut the red tape and fees for restaurants to participate when compared to the overly restrictive pre-pandemic sidewalk cafe licenses, which excluded so many restaurants throughout the five boroughs from offering al fresco dining.”
Tom Grech, CEO and president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, offered his insight to what the bill means for Queens.
“I think it’s a great development. The outdoor dining by all accounts saved small businesses and restaurants in particular, during Covid. And I think it was a great trend, and that it made a lot of sense to make it permanent,” Grech said.
“It’s not just beneficial for restaurants,” he added. “If a restaurant has outdoor dining, it attracts people that go out and walk and shop and go to other places of business along the way. So overall, I think it’s a great win for the city of New York.”
Grech also lauded the work done by Velazquez to make the bill a reality.
“This is a huge win,” Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, told the Chronicle. “It’s really exciting news, and gives us a new opportunity for resiliency.”
He shared that with the addition of outdoor dining, Neir’s saw a 25 percent increase in revenue and was able to add two new employees to handle the increased sales volume.
Gordon also described how outdoor dining can provide new opportunities and experiences for both business owners and customers.
“The sidewalk is like a red carpet for welcoming people that have never been to a restaurant in an unintimidating way,” he said. “... This is action — the city’s putting actions to the words.”
