The Board of Elections admitted Tuesday night that the vote tallies it reported earlier in the day are wrong. It said the figures included test ballots. The board apologized and claimed it would get the results right later.
Final two: close match between Adams and Garcia
Eric Adams’ lead shrunk significantly when the Board of Elections released updated mayoral race results Tuesday.
As of June 29, Adams claims 51.1 percent of the Democratic Party vote, but Kathryn Garcia trails closely behind with 48.9 percent.
On election night last week, Adams took home 31.6 percent of the vote, followed by Maya Wiley with 22.2 percent and then Garcia with 19.4. Andrew Yang conceded quickly despite holding onto fourth place through 10 rounds of ranked-choice voting eliminations.
Wiley had remained ahead of Garcia until the 11th round and was then eliminated.
“Democracy, as John Lewis said, is an act. And New York City residents engaged in one of the central acts of democracy! They voted. And they acted when they chose overwhelmingly to adopt ranked-choice voting,” Wiley said in a statement following the result release. “I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government. And we must all support its results.”
Ranked choice has nearly played out in the Democratic race for comptroller as well. After 10 rounds, the race has been narrowed to City Councilmembers Brad Lander and Corey Johnson, with Lander touting a 3.4 percent lead.
The unofficial results reflect in-person ranked choice votes, but not any of the nearly 125,000 absentee ballots cast in the Democratic primary.
In the Republican race for the mayoral nomination, Curtis Sliwa beat Fernando Mateo after winning 64 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Jumaane Williams was victorious in his renomination bid for public advocate. He claimed 69 percent of the Democratic primary votes compared to Anthony Herbert’s 20.9 percent and Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez’ 8.1 percent.
Another round of updates, containing absentee ballot results, is expected to be released July 6, and the final results are to be certified July 12.
