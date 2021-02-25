Community Board 7 has joined the anti-Planning Together ranks.
On behalf of the panel, Chairperson Gene Kelty penned a Feb. 18 letter to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) in opposition of the proposed comprehensive planning initiative. Boards 8, 9 and 11 have submitted resolutions of opposition as well.
“Your comments about eliminating single family zoning under the premise it represents the ‘majority-white-middle income communities’ in ‘whiter wealthier neighborhoods’ is simply racist and divisive and these words have no place in government,” Kelty wrote.
The letter followed a presentation given by urban planner Paul Graziano, who warned that, though not explicitly stated, the plan could potentially eliminate single-family zoning.
Johnson’s office maintains that the proposal would not eliminate single-family zoning. The plan is intended to “fix” the “broken” land use and budget procedures, according to Johnson’s office, by identifying community needs, from parks and open space to hospitals and social services to support for small businesses, in addition to housing needs, and then prioritizing those in future budget and planning processes.
CB 7 shared another concern other boards have raised: Despite Johnson’s claims the plan would empower communities, the four boards worry it would decrease their influence over land use proposals.
The letter urged community members to contact their local officials and implore them to oppose the “divisive and non-inclusive plan.”
At a Whitestone civic meeting last Thursday, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards admitted that he is skeptical of Planning Together, though he is not prepared to produce a concrete opinion. He said that his office is still picking apart the 54-page legislation.
“This proposal as it stands does not strengthen in my opinion the hand of community boards and that’s something we’ll be paying close attention to as we move forward,” Richards said.
