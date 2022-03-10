Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center in Little Neck held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 3 in honor of its new Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adolescent Mental Health Wing.
By Commonpoint Queens’ estimate, the clinic will serve as many as 1,500 adolescent and young adult mental health patients in its first year, many of whom will be people of color and from low-income or immigrant households. The organization anticipates that its existing programming with 10 New York City public schools will bring in additional clients.
Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman and board chair Lawrence Gottlieb were joined by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) in doing the honors.
Richards was adamant that the clinic would play a vital role in helping Queens youth navigate the return to normalcy as the pandemic recedes.
“I commend Commonpoint Queens for launching this innovative clinic that will greatly enhance the quality and accessibility of mental health care for adolescents in ‘The World’s Borough,’” he added in a prepared statement.
Lee — who chairs the City Council’s Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions Committee, where Paladino also sits — was equally enthusiastic.
“For two years, the stresses of the pandemic and isolation have taken a toll on the mental wellbeing of our kids,” she said in a statement. “They deserve dedicated, supportive services to help them rebound and thrive as they grow up, this program will provide a proven model of accessible, professional mental healthcare to all of our young people who need it.”
