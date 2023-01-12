College Point middle schoolers will no longer need to venture outside the neighborhood for entertainment on Friday nights.
A Better College Point Civic Association will play host to a new youth center at MS 379 on Friday evenings starting on Jan. 20.
The program is made possible by a $40,000 grant from the Warner Fund, a nonprofit organization that aims to support children with disabilities and in foster care.
After encouragement from former College Point resident and Warner Fund employee Joseph Madonia, ABCP President Jennifer Shannon and fellow board member Sheryl Kleven applied for the grant, and, following several years of work, it paid off.
“When we got that grant, I think I cried and cried and cried,” Shannon told the Chronicle. She immediately called Kleven, who was equally excited. “She was almost crying, too. It was a very happy moment.”
The idea, Shannon explained, is simple: College Point kids need something to do on Friday nights, particularly something that is free.
“These kids really have no place to go,” she told the Chronicle. “Our whole thing was try to get them involved in something before they get to high school, before they have a chance to get into mischief.
“Otherwise, what, are they sitting at home playing their video games on a Friday night? Maybe they’re at their friend’s house playing a video game?” she continued. “Let’s get out and come hang out.”
After kicking things off this Friday night with a registration launch party, the youth center will open its doors to 50 kids on Friday nights through the end of the school year. With the grant’s purpose in mind, College Point students with Individualized Education Programs (known as IEPs) will be given priority.
Operations on Friday nights will be overseen by Forever Loved Entertainment, a nonprofit group that runs youth development programs in New York City schools.
The youth center will have two main programs: a basketball clinic and a DJ academy. During the clinic, students will sharpen their skills and focus on teamwork; aspiring DJs will get to work with turntables and try their hand at audio engineering. Shannon said she envisions having 25 kids in each.
But Shannon also acknowledged that not all students would be interested in those activities. Forever Loved Entertainment, she said, will help with other options, such as arts and crafts and even civic engagement.
So far, the program has been received positively; Shannon said MS 379’s principal, Renee Klager, was optimistic about it.
Evening programs like this one are not new to the city’s public schools. In fact, Shannon said she and Madonia met while attending one at PS 129 back when they were in middle school.
“It wasn’t structured at all. They just opened up the building and threw some balls around in the gym,” she chuckled. “It was just really a place to hang out. Everybody went — we loved it.”
The grant money is only enough to run the program through the rest of the school year.
“We’re actively looking at different grants right now, actively,” Shannon said. “We’ll apply to this one again — hopefully we would get it again.
“We’re really hoping the city will support us in some way.”
Shannon added that a ribbon-cutting will take place in the coming weeks.
For more information about the youth center and the registration process, visit abettercollegepoint.com.
