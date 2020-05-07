Officers from the 109th Precinct spent the first weekend of May at Little Bay Park in Whitestone distributing face coverings to those who did not have their own.
Officers Thomas Dean and Michael Petronzio passed out the face coverings as part of the city’s initiative to distribute 100,000 face coverings free of charge across the five boroughs from May 2 to May 5. The officers also took the opportunity to educate park-goers on safe practices during the pandemic to protect themselves and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“NYPD did a remarkable job, as did Parks Enforcement and employees from a number of agencies we had out, both in enforcement effort and in efforts to educate and giving out free face coverings,” Mayor de Blasio said following the distribution on May 3.
