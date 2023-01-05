The latter six months of 2022 were busy ones in North Queens. While the community saw some much-needed improvements and took part in festivities, it also faced many obstacles, ranging from storms to politics to increases in crime. Here’s how things shaped up in the year’s second half.
July
Flushing food pantry La Jornada was effectively evicted from its space in the Bland Houses, a New York City Housing Authority complex in Downtown Flushing, when the agency alleged the organization had health and safety violations and that it was disruptive to day-to-day activities. The pantry had played a crucial role at the height of the pandemic, serving 10,000 families in one week.
After more than two years of controversy, the Main Street busway saw its hours docked from 24 hours a day to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to numerous complaints regarding the clarity of the busway, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) worked with the city’s Department of Transportation to add more signage marking the busway and its imposed traffic patterns.
That was not the only change to transportation in Downtown Flushing: The state’s DOT began work on adding and reorienting stairways at the Main St. No. 7 train station in hopes of easing rush hour congestion.
In Whitestone, residents voiced concerns about trucks repeatedly taking nontruck routes through the neighborhood, at times causing damage to their property.
In late July, the Chronicle first reported on the possibility of a New York City Football Club stadium coming to Willets Point. Within days, activists came together to protest the development, citing a need for more affordable housing.
Though typically an August event, North Queens rounded out the month with the 30th annual Dragon Boat Festival on Meadow Lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The festivities were a hit, as always, on what was a beautiful summer weekend.
August
Precincts all over the city, including North Queens’ own 107th and 109th commands, celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. The annual event is designed to give residents a safe space to socialize in the evening and spread information about anti-crime programming. While the 109th flocked to Bowne Playground, where kids of all ages could be found enjoying various inflatable rides, families in the 107th happily danced along to the music flooding the parking lot at the Electchester Shopping Center.
As Flushing remained without La Jornada, several area community organizations came together to fill in that gap by forming the Flushing Food Collaborative. The make-shift pantry would hand out food — and still does — Thursday afternoons at the Free Synagogue of Flushing.
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) posted a video of her encounter with an alleged squatter in a Whitestone house halfway through the month. In the video, she exchanged words with a man smoking what appears to be marijuana, who a neighbor alleged had been “terrorizing” her family. The video ended up going viral, but the Chronicle later found the house in question, though in foreclosure, had been owned by the man’s family for more than 20 years, and that they had been in court with Wells Fargo over it for two years.
Throughout the summer, incidents of mail theft had been reported throughout North and Northeast Queens. Specifically, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said green relay boxes, where mail is left for delivery people between shifts, had been broken into. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) called on the USPS to improve their security.
After the congressional and state Senate primary elections were pushed to August due to the state’s redistricting lawsuit, businessman Robert Zimmerman emerged victorious in a crowded Democratic race to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional district.
September
After commemorating the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, Queens was hit with another storm less than two weeks later. Heavy rainfall over only a matter of hours on Sept. 13 resulted in flooding throughout the World’s Borough, including in North Queens. Homes on Peck Avenue near Kissena Boulevard were subject to several feet of flooding; many of them had flooded during Ida, including one where three people living in a basement apartment died. The Cross Island Parkway also was flooded, causing lane closures and immense traffic throughout the day.
The storm served as yet another example of some of the chronic flooding North Queens neighborhoods have experienced in recent years. Just days before, the Chronicle had reported that one College Point business has lost thousands of dollars as a result of chronic flooding.
The College Point community suffered a tragedy in September when a house fire caused by a lithium ion battery took the life of 8-year-old Stefanie Villa Torres.
The drive to end 24-hour shifts for homecare workers came to a head in September with the introduction of a City Council bill on the matter. Opponents of the bill argued that funding to split shifts for homecare workers needed to be granted at the state level, but supporters dismissed that and noted that splitting shifts is already practiced in some households. The controversy resulted in protests outside Ung’s office, during which activists called on her to back the legislation.
Kew Gardens Hills bid farewell to a beloved institution in September: Main Street Cinemas closed its doors after more than 80 years. Not far away, a new playground at the Pomonok Houses opened, a welcome upgrade for residents.
In College Point, the corner of 28th Avenue and Ulmer Street, steps away from the New York City Police Academy, was renamed for Officer Tim Motto, who worked for years to preserve the memory of Officer Phillip Cardillo, the officer shot at the Nation of Islam Mosque No. 7 in 1972.
October
After months without gas service, residents of one of the Bland Houses’ buildings rallied with elected officials to see service restored at the beginning of October. Residents had relied on hot plates for warm meals, which many reported were faulty.
On Yom Kippur, newspaper boxes for Jewish publications were defaced with swastikas outside a kosher grocery store in Kew Gardens Hills. Community members and elected officials, like Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), were outraged by the incident.
Tensions were high when the Department of Environmental Protection hosted a town hall at Flushing’s PS 24 regarding recent flooding in the area. As residents recounted their stories to the agency, frustration with the lack of solutions seemed to grow.
As crime rates in the 109th Precinct increased this year, several electeds, including Rosenthal, state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), called for another precinct to be built in the area. Civic leaders have asked for that for years.
Flushing civic leader Don Capalbi was honored with the co-naming of 58th Avenue and 136th Street. He was known for pushing to preserve area row houses and improve traffic conditions near PS 163.
November
While some incumbent politicians, like Gov. Hochul, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Stavisky were narrowly re-elected, the real Election Night shocker in North Queens was Republican George Santos’ victory over Zimmerman. An extensive analysis by the Chronicle showed that Democrats’ hold over the region has weakened, among other findings.
Weeks later, Mayor Adams made the Willets Point NYCFC stadium plan official. As part of ongoing work at Willets Point, he announced that 1,400 more units of affordable housing would be added, on top of the 1,100 previously planned.
Paladino announced in November that her office would be home to a Veterans Resource Center, serving those who served from all over Queens.
The day before Thanksgiving, gas was restored at the Bland Houses. Though many were glad to see it, concern that the return of service had taken more than six months was ample.
Civic leaders also met with Mayor Adams about the possibility of adding another precinct in the area, as was proposed earlier in the fall.
December
The School Construction Authority announced that North Queens is set to get a new high school. The 659-seat facility will use what was St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point. Community Board 7 is set to discuss the plan in its January meeting.
CB 7 came under fire in December as activist Robert LoScalzo called on the board to be investigated for alleged violations of the Open Meetings Law earlier in the fall. The board did, however, green-light a street co-naming for longtime Flushing activist John Henry Byas.
Mets owner Steve Cohen announced before the holidays that he would host a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 to discuss the future of the area to the west of Citi Field. The area, which is currently used as the stadium’s parking lot, is parkland that has been leased to the team for years, but courts have previously barred any development of the space. Questions of what may be in store for the site — be it a casino or otherwise — still remain.
The New York Times published a bombshell report on Dec. 19 about Congressman-elect Santos, alleging he had falsified his resume while raising questions about his finances. That sparked a protest outside Santos’ home in Whitestone on Dec. 20. Though he has begun to answer some questions, owning up to several lies on his resume, questions still remain as politicians on both sides of the aisle have denounced him, some calling for him to be investigated and, among Democrats, for him to resign.
In recent days, probes have been launched by the Nassau district attorney and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Queens DA Melinda Katz and state Attorney General Tish James have both said their offices are looking into it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.