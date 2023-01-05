Politics and education dominated discussion in Northeast Queens in the second half of 2022. Whether the issue was zoning, affirmative action or flooding, area residents made their opinions known.
July
In late July, the Chronicle first reported on the possibility of a New York City Football Club stadium coming to Willets Point. Within days, activists came together to protest the development, citing a need for more affordable housing.
Throughout the summer, incidents of mail theft had been reported throughout North and Northeast Queens. Specifically, the United States Postal Inspection Service said green relay boxes, where mail is left for mail delivery people between shifts, had been broken into. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) called on the USPS to improve relay boxes’ security.
The months-long debate on smaller class sizes came to a head at the end of July when some parents protested outside the office of state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), the bill’s sponsor and chair of the Senate’s New York City Education Committee. Opponents feared that limiting class size could mean fewer special programs and extracurriculars, or even busing. Despite their efforts, the bill was ultimately signed into law later in the summer.
On July 30, members of the Jamaica Hills community flocked to the intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue to honor the late NYPD Det. Det. Raymond Abear, who died in April 2020 as a result of Covid-19-related complications.
Though typically an August event, North and Northeast Queens rounded out the month with the 30th annual Dragon Boat Festival on Meadow Lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The festivities were an absolute hit, as always, on what was a beautiful summer weekend.
August
The Long Island Expressway overpass at Francis Lewis Boulevard was renamed for Det. Anastasios Tsakos, the highway patrol officer who was slain after an alleged drunk and high driving incident in 2021. In addition to many community members, Tsakos’ wife and children attended the ceremony.
After the congressional and state Senate primary elections were pushed to August due to the state’s redistricting lawsuit, businessman Robert Zimmerman emerged victorious in a crowded Democratic race to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional district.
Just before school started, it was announced that the long-awaited annex at Francis Lewis High School would open at the beginning of the academic year. The add-on to the building provided 550 more seats to what was once considered the most overcrowded high school in the city. The space features a new kitchen for culinary students, a new, hydroponic greenhouse and much more.
September
After commemorating the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, Queens was hit with another storm less than two weeks later. Heavy rainfall over only a matter of hours on Sept. 13 resulted in flooding throughout the World’s Borough, including in Northeast Queens. Many homes in the area flooded with several feet of water. The Cross Island Parkway also was flooded, causing lane closures and immense traffic throughout the day.
Though Community Board 11 voted unanimously against allowing a commercial overlay at the Mizumi restaurant property in Douglaston, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) opted to support the rezoning at the City Council, citing a desire to come to a compromise and support a small business. She had previously told members of CB 11’s Parks Committee that she would halt the plan. Board members and civic leaders were concerned that the plan would make it much more difficult to incorporate the land into Alley Pond Park in the future, as had been the hope. Paladino’s about-face left those same leaders angry with the councilmember. Because Paladino supported the plan, the Council ultimately approved it at the end of the month.
October
Fallout from the City Council’s vote on the Mizumi plan bled into October, when CB 11 held its first in-person meeting in more than two years. Tensions were high as members of the community voiced their distaste for Paladino’s actions on the matter. Even Chair Michael Budabin decried the councilmember’s lack of transparency on the issue.
At that same meeting, it was announced that Capt. John Portalatin, then the commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, would leave the position. He was then named the new commanding officer of the 110th Precinct.
Later that month, Paladino held a town hall with the Department of Environmental Protection to discuss chronic flooding in District 19. Much as at an earlier meeting in Flushing, Northeast Queens residents were largely unsatisfied. Though the DEP talked about solutions like check valves and backwater valves, residents were more concerned with the big picture.
The race for Senate District 11 heated up in October as Republican Stefano Forte took on state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing). Forte, 24, argued throughout his campaign that Stavisky, 83, was “out of touch” with voters and that it was time for her to retire. In a interview with the Chronicle, Stavisky fired back, saying that Forte was “so far to the right that he’s the one who is out of touch.”
Community members gathered at the corner of 38th Avenue and Bell Boulevard in Bayside to rally against affirmative action, just days before the Supreme Court would hear two cases on the issue in Washington, DC. Opponents argued that the policy has caused unfair discrimination against Asian-American students in the college admissions process.
November
While some incumbent politicians, like Gov. Hochul, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Stavisky were narrowly re-elected, the real Election Night shocker in North Queens was Republican George Santos’ victory over Zimmerman. An extensive analysis by the Chronicle showed that Democrats’ hold over the region has weakened, among other findings.
Weeks later, Mayor Adams made the Willets Point NYCFC stadium plan official. As part of ongoing work at Willets Point, he announced that 1,400 more units of affordable housing would be added, on top of the 1,100 previously planned.
After a years-long effort by former Bayside Town House President Mark Kamen, a new green barrier was planted along the northbound Clearview Expressway from 18th to 26th avenues in the middle of the month. Roughly 350 trees will help absorb sound coming from the road.
Paladino announced in November that her office would be home to a Veterans Resource Center, serving those who served from all over Queens.
Capt. Richard Porto began his tenure as the new commanding officer of the 111th Precinct that month, as well.
The intersection of 217th Street and Corbett Road in Bayside was co-named for the late James “Big Jim” Corcoran. The longtime area resident was the first drum major in the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums. He died on March 17, 1995, when he suffered a massive heart attack after marching in Manhattan’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
December
After Food Universe in Bayside abruptly closed right before Thanksgiving, area residents expressed concern at CB 11’s December meeting. Though the Chronicle has learned that a new supermarket will occupy the space, it is not yet clear when it will open. Glen Oaks got similar news in December, as the Chronicle reported that the former Key Food there will remain a supermarket; however, it is not known when one will open or what store it will be.
Former Bayside resident Johnny Hincapie, who spent more than 25 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of involvement in the 1990 murder of 22-year-old tourist Brian Watkins, won almost $18 million in settlements with both the city and state at the beginning of the month.
Mets owner Steve Cohen announced before the holidays that he would host a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 to discuss the future of the area to the west of Citi Field. The area, which is currently used as the stadium’s parking lot, is parkland that has been leased to the team for years, but courts have previously barred any development of the space. Questions of what may be in store for the site — be it a casino or otherwise — still remain.
The New York Times published a bombshell report on Dec. 19 about Congressman-elect Santos, alleging he had falsified his resume while raising questions about his finances. That sparked a protest outside Santos’ home in Whitestone on Dec. 20. Though he has begun to answer some questions, owning up to several lies on his resume, questions still remain as politicians on both sides of the aisle have denounced him, some calling for him to be investigated and, among Democrats, for him to resign.
In recent days, probes have been launched by the Nassau district attorney and the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Queens DA Melinda Katz and state Attorney General Tish James have both said their offices are looking into it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.