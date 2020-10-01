A 69-year-old woman survived a bullet to the back of the head after she was shot while collecting recyclables on a Murray Hill street on Sept. 24.
According to officials, the unidentified woman was rifling through the cans at 7 a.m. when she heard a loud gunshot. She felt a pain in her head and discovered she was bleeding, but remained conscious and in stable condition.
Police from the 109th Precinct responded to the Northern Boulevard and 147 Street location following a call of an assault, and EMS transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where they discovered and removed bullet fragments in the back of her head.
Police are actively looking for the perpetrator, though there is no description of an individual at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
