A woman used her cell phone as a defense weapon after her attempted rapist pushed her to the ground July 16, police said.
The 35-year-old victim was walking by Kissena Park in Flushing at 9 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man. He spoke to her in Mandarin, asking her several times to “be my friend.” The woman told him to leave her alone, but he continued to follow her for several more blocks.
The man attacked her on Elm Avenue near 149th Street. He pushed her to the ground and told her, “I want to kill you,” before placing his hands inside her pants and began to pull them down.
The victim hit her attacker with her cell phone until he released her and fled in an unknown direction. She sustained bruising and scratches to her body, but refused medical attention.
The attacker, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, is described as an adult Asian male with a light complexion and short black hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.