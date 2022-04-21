An Astoria man was arrested Saturday after stealing a 60-year-old woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground in the parking lot of the Oakland Gardens Key Food that morning, the New York Police Department said.
The woman, whom the New York Daily News has identified as Caroline Bonacci, was walking in the grocery store parking lot, located at 214-1 73 Avenue, at about 9:15 a.m. when Paul Wiesner, 56, approached her in his car, the NYPD said. After Bonacci tried to grab her purse back from Wiesner through his car window, Wiesner allegedly knocked Bonacci to the ground and drove away with the purse.
Bonacci suffered bleeding to her head as a result of the fall, and was taken to North Shore University Hospital. According to the According to Capt. John Portalatin of the NYPD’s 111th Precinct, she was still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
Wiesner was arrested later that day near the RFK-Triborough Bridge, the office of Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) said. According to Portalatin, a woman was in the car with Wiesner at the time, and was arrested for robbery aided by another, but has since been released.
Wiesner was charged with assault in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. New York City Department of Correction records show that bail was not offered; he is being held on Rikers Island.
The theft comes as crime has increased in the 111th Precinct, long said to be among the safest in the borough, if not the whole city. At the end of March, Northeast Queens saw two shooting incidents within the span of a week: one outside a party at a foreclosed house in Bayside, which squatters had been renting out on Airbnb, the other just blocks away from Cardozo High School, and just days later. The latter involved at least three Cardozo students.
Lee, whose district office is across the street from the Key Food, said she has been in touch with the 111th Precinct about the purse snatching. “We can’t treat these brazen crimes like business-as-usual,” Lee tweeted Monday, adding that she thanks the NYPD for its work on the investigation. “Our prayers are with the victim.”
