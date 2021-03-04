After learning that the works featured in the Bayside Historical Society’s Winter Art Show would be on virtual display only, the Bay Terrace Shopping Center stepped up to bring the art into the world.
Works from 25 artists will remain available for in-person viewing at the 212-45 26 Ave. plaza until March 10 and can be found in the storefronts on either side of the Tess Morgan shop.
The BHS is also working on extending the date of its virtual exhibit, which features work from an additional 17 artists as well as another exhibit dedicated to work by 19 Bayside High School students, though a date has not been set.
Commentary on each piece made by Neill Slaughter, a professor emeritus of fine arts at Long Island University, was recently uploaded to the BHS site.
— Katherine Donlevy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.