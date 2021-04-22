Last June, a man climbed out of his truck on a Whitestone overpass and chased Black Lives Matter ralliers with a Wolverine-esque glove of protruding knives before hopping back in the vehicle and attempting to run the victims down, video shows.
Frank Cavalluzzi, who lived just a few blocks from the overpass, was indicted April 14 on attempted murder, attempted assault charges, reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless driving.
He could spend the next 25 years in prison if convicted.
Multiple videos capturing the afternoon frenzy went viral last summer. Cavalluzzi can be seen brandishing a glove infused with four long, serrated blades and then driving his 2-ton SUV onto the sidewalk, attempting to drive between a fence and street light pole in the direction of protesters.
In the background, the dozen peaceful protesters’ chants for justice in the death of George Floyd turned to screams as they fled for their lives.
According to the charges, the 55-year-old defendant told his victims, “You picked the wrong neighborhood,” and “I will kill you.”
“The defendant in this case became enraged when he spotted Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating in the neighborhood. The moments that followed were sheer terror for the victims,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “As alleged, the defendant donned a glove made of knives — something resembling a horror movie prop — and chased the peaceful protesters on foot. Then with people running for their lives, he allegedly stepped up the attack by getting back in his SUV and tried to run the victims over with the nearly two-ton vehicle.”
Cavalluzzi turned himself into the 109th Precinct two days after the attack.
Peaceful protests at the Clintonville Street and Cross Island Parkway overpass had been ongoing for several days at the point of the alleged attack. Cavalluzzi’s assault wasn’t the first, however. Just a day before, another viral video circulated of a young man ripping down the demonstrators’ posters taped on the fence while referring to Whitestone as a “white town.”
Heard in the video, one demonstrator asked why he was destroying the posters, and he responded, “I don’t want you f–-kers in my f–-king town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.