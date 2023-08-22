The Whitestone man who tried to kill Black Lives Matter protesters in June 2020, threatening them with a Wolverine-esque glove with protruding knives and attempting to run them down with his SUV, was convicted of attempted murder Friday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office said Monday.
The man, Frank Cavalluzzi, was found guilty of nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, seven counts of menacing in the second degree, criminal posession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving.
The 57-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison for each of the nine attempted murder charges; he will return to court for sentencing on Oct. 13.
Social media videos from June 2, 2020, showed Cavalluzzi drive up to peaceful protesters at the intersection of the Cross Island Expressway service road and Clintonville Street in his car, yelling “You are in the wrong neighborhood,” along with profanities.
He got out wearing the knived glove and ran at several protesters, screaming at them. He then climbed back into his car and yelled, “I will kill you,” before driving onto the sidewalk and trying to drive between a fence and a street light pole toward protesters. Screams from the crowd could be heard in videos as demonstrators dispersed, the Chronicle reported in 2020.
It was not until two days after the incident that Cavalluzzi was detained, when he turned himself in at the NYPD’s 109th Precinct. Bail was set at $100,000.
Katz kept it brief in a statement on Cavalluzzi’s conviction. “A dangerous man is going to jail,” she said. “It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”
Demonstrators had been hanging Black Lives Matter posters at the intersection in question for days leading up to Cavalluzzi’s attack. But the incident was not the first: A day before, a video circulated of a young man tearing down signs at the same intersection, calling Whitestone a “white town.”
