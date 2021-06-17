A Whitestone third-grader was one of three national art competition winners.
Valerie Betancourth of PS 184, the Flushing Manor School, took home first place in animal welfare group Bideawee’s “Love Your Pet Art Contest” grades 3 and 4 subsection. Betancourth’s award-winning art featured six fish, above.
Other winners were Talya Tuzcu of Mount Sinai Elementary, top right, Sarah Chavez-Olaya of Woodland Middle School, Juliana Balsamo of Sayville Middle School and Hailey O’Halloran of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.
Submissions were posted on Bideawee’s website, where the public was invited to vote for their favorites. The winners received a $100 Visa gift card.
