Tony’s Beechhurst Deli longtime employee Mario Polito died on Jan. 30 after suffering a heart attack. The son of Tony’s owner Emilio Polito, he was 44.
A wake was set for Feb. 2 at Gleason Funeral Home in Whitestone, and Polito’s funeral is scheduled for today, Feb. 3, at 10:15 a.m. at Whitestone’s St. Luke’s Church, which is at 16-34 Clintonville St.
A GoFundMe page to help support Polito’s young daughter, Gianna Marie, was started on Jan. 31. By Feb. 1, the fund had surpassed its goal of $50,000 by more than $2,000, courtesy of more than 240 friends, family members and neighbors. By press time Wednesday afternoon, nearly 75 more people had donated, bringing the total just above $70,000.
Several of those donating to the GoFundMe page note Polito’s “infectious” smile.
Marlene Cody, vice president of the Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association, spoke highly of Polito.
“It was sad news about Mario, a family man, hard worker,” Cody wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “You would go into the store and he always had a smile and a pleasant greeting.” Speaking for both herself and her husband, Kim, president of the GWTCA, she added, “Our heart goes out to his family.”
The GoFundMe page in his honor does not refer to the deli as a Whitestone staple — rather, it calls Polito a staple.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who says the Polito family have been “good friends and supporters for years,” told the Chronicle in a prepared statement: “Tony’s Beechhurst Deli is a beloved community landmark. My heart breaks with them at the tragic loss of Mario, as does the entire neighborhood.”
Working alongside his mother, Josephine, father and two brothers, Tommy and Angelo, at the deli since the Whitestone institution’s opening in 1992, Polito was known to be a welcoming presence to all.
Not only is the deli, sitting on 154th Street, viewed as an institution in Whitestone, it has also been recognized as such nationally. In 2017, Tony’s Beechhurst Deli was featured in a VICE Media series called “Family Food.” It has also been a popular campaign spot for several politicians over the years, such as Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) and former Councilman Paul Vallone.
In addition to his daughter, parents and brothers, Polito is survived by his wife, Tania Carucci-Polito. The family could not be reached for comment. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/67d2a6d1.
