Putting its funding toward cosmetic upgrades isn’t at the top of the list for a school that works with autistic children, but thanks to a grant, Quality Services for the Autism Community in Whitestone doesn’t have to worry about that now.
The nonprofit charter school was one of 100 grant recipients from across the country chosen by Lowe’s 100 Hometowns project, which was implemented for the corporation’s 100th birthday.
“We were thrilled. Absolutely thrilled. We were totally surprised,” said CEO Lisa Veglia. “It’s a building we’ve been in for many years, and we have a small budget so doing things to fix the aesthetics of the building isn’t top of mind, [but] it makes an impression.”
QSAC has four locations, but its Whitestone branch was chosen after Lowe’s reached out to City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), who recommended the 12-10 150 St. school.
The school serves autistic persons from the age of 5 to 21 and is open year-round, making plenty of time for surface wear and tear.
QSAC was one of the only schools chosen by the corporation. Other recipients included community gardens, libraries, YMCAs and more.
Marisa Thalber, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer and a Whitestone native, said in a statement that QSAC was chosen because of the service it provides to the autistic community.
“This project is much more than the act of building a garden, a playground and upgrading facilities,” Thalber said. “It’s about the community who will see it with newfound pride, and even more so the people who will enjoy and benefit from it every day.”
The entities preferred to keep the funding amount off the record, though a spokesperson for Vallone’s office said the scope of the project is set and guaranteed. With the grant money, the school will get a fresh layer of paint, new floorings, a new sign, a garden and a playground.
Parents and staff will certainly appreciate the upgrades, Veglia said, but the students may be the most responsive to the rejuvenated amenities.
“Our children on the spectrum are sensitive to their surroundings,” she said, noting that the flooring hasn’t been replaced since around the 1950s, and some of the tiling no longer matches.
The new garden will not only be an aesthetic upgrade, but one that will get the students involved. Gardening is already part of their curriculum, Veglia said, so the students will be integral in setting up the new plantings and flower pots.
When complete, the space will most likely have benches.
QSAC isn’t wasting any time putting the money into its building. Lowe’s wants the project to be completed before Halloween, but Veglia plans on getting the ball rolling as soon as Aug. 13, when the summer session ends. She is hopeful that the floors will be replaced and the paint dry by the time the students return in September.
“We’re just really, super excited about the project,” Veglia said.
