Starbucks is planning to come to Whitestone whether the neighborhood likes it or not — and many don’t.
“Small businesses are what we’re all about and we always want to show unity and support for all of our businesses. Not to take away from Starbucks or any of these bigger chains and the products and the things they offer, but we will always support the small businesses that would be deeply affected by a bigger chain like Stabrucks,” George Isaakidis, president of the Whitestone Merchants Association, said at the Feb. 18 We Love Whitestone civic association meeting.
The coffee chain plans to move into the 149-51 Cross Island Pkwy. site sometime in the spring. The new building will include a drive-through and offer 25 community jobs.
The Whitestone Merchants Association created an online petition against the proposed chain Feb. 14, and has gained nearly 250 signatures.
The merchants association finds the addition “unnecessary” — there is a bagel store, an espresso bar, Dunkin’ Donuts and a diner surrounding the proposed site’s block, with several more small eateries within the immediate vicinity. The delis, coffee shops and restaurants that litter the neighborhood would be negatively impacted by a Starbucks, Isaakidis maintains.
The group argues that local businesses are ingrained in the community’s identity. Not only are the owners residents and neighbors, they are supporters for school PTAs, sports teams and more.
Isaakidis pointed to another logistical issue the Starbucks would pose: Traffic congestion and limited parking space are already issues in the commercial corridor and would be increased by the addition of the corporation.
In a Facebook post about the incoming Starbucks, several community members expressed excitement over the news. The majority of neighbors rejected the chain, however, with many stating their support for mom-and-pops, while others collectively opposed the chain for its “burnt” taste.
Starbucks did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
According to the city Department of Buildings records, the paperwork to erect the coffee shop was filed Jan. 26, but was disapproved on Feb. 9. The applicants must resolve the DOB’s objections, but are still eligible for approval.
