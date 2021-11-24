The We Love Whitestone Civic Association is hosting its annual toy drive, Operation: Give Back.
The effort kicked off Nov. 22 and will continue through Dec. 22.
Donations can include new and unwrapped toys, books, games and other holiday goodies appropriate for young children.
They may be dropped off at participating Whitestone businesses:
• Harpell Pharmacy, located at 12-65 150 St.;
• Bagel Parlor, at 14-37 150 St.;
• Whitestone Cleaners, at 132-07 14 Ave.; and
• Exxon Gas Station, at the corner of Clintonville Street and the Cross Island Parkway service road.
Last year, Operation: Give Back collected over 5,000 toys. This year, the civic and its neighborhood partners hope to double that amount.
For more information on donating to Operation: Give Back, visit welovewhitestone.com, or email welovewhitestone@gmail.com.
— Katherine Donlevy
