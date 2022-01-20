Whitestone residents Vicky Catania and Tom O’Connor announced on Jan. 10 that they are starting a new organization: Whitestone Civic Group.
O’Connor has owned Dial-A-Balloon, a party planning store in Whitestone, for 40 years. Catania, his wife, is a paraprofessional for the Department of Education. She is a third-generation Whitestone resident; O’Connor is from Flushing originally.
Asked about the inspiration for starting the group, Catania, who was a stay-at-home mom for many years, explained that she had grown accustomed to volunteering, particularly while her children attended St. Luke’s School.
“I saw what volunteering and what people can do when people come together, and a community comes together,” she told the Chronicle. “You can do good things.”
O’Connor believes that his time in the party-planning business gives him a unique perspective on the community and its members.
“I live in this world where I believe everybody’s in a good mood all the time. I only meet people when they’re in a good mood,” he said. “So that’s how I relate to people. That’s how people relate to me.”
That, he said, was central to his own motivations for starting the civic.
“That’s really what we want: We want to offer a positive approach to dealing with community issues, people working with people,” O’Connor said. “Just a fun ... family-friendly, community organization.”
O’Connor listed a few events the group has coming down the pike, such as a Valentine’s Day date night raffle, an art contest for students and a meet-the-Easter-Bunny event. All of those would involve working with local businesses to help bring in customers.
“It’s fun moving forward in a very positive direction, working with people that want to get involved, like restaurants and businesses,” O’Connor said further. “Of course, they want to get involved because it’ll promote their business, which is what we obviously intend to do.”
O’Connor also noted several services he and his wife hope the civic will provide. “We’re going to be doing community events and sponsoring events, we’re going to put together specialty committees in the future to offer residents a low price, legal help, accounting services, senior services, and a lot of different things,” he said.
Beyond that, though, he and Catania were fairly vague about their goals for the group when prompted.
It’s “really just the need for ... a positive message moving forward, and getting people together, just getting people involved with doing things,” O’Connor said.
The WCG joins two other civic groups in Whitestone, the We Love Whitestone Civic Association and Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association.
The couple was equally vague when asked why they believe another civic group is needed, but noted that they were “not in competition” with their peer associations.
“In Whitestone, there are many civic organizations, for many different reasons,” O’Connor said. “Everyone does what they do, and hopefully they do what they do to benefit the community.”
Asked for comment on the new civic, GWTCA President Kim Cody said, “We can’t really comment on something we really have no knowledge of. They are a new group and we wish them nothing but good luck.”
President and founding member of We Love Whitestone Al Centola shared similar sentiments. “We Love Whitestone Civic has been serving the community and our neighbors since 2015. Our motto has always been GET UP, GET OUT, GET INVOLVED!” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “As always, we will work with anyone willing to make a positive difference.”
Though the group’s official launch event is still two months away, O’Connor and Catania said that people have already begun volunteering their time to WCG. “Just over the last few days, the mass of people that are interested in volunteering, to me is mind boggling,” O’Connor said.
