Several Whitestone institutions collaborated for an Easter Sunday egg hunt at Francis Lewis Park, including the We Love Whitestone Civic Association, Friends of Francis Lewis Park, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seed Church and R&M Sports.
According to We Love Whitestone President and founding member Al Centola, more than 500 families registered for the event, during which kids up to age 12 searched for over 6,000 plastic eggs filled with candy hidden throughout the park, as seen above.
To the left of that, some of those egg hunters enjoy the festivities with the Easter Bunny as some community members smile ear to ear on the top left.
Below that, members of Friends of Francis Lewis Park pose with the Easter Bunny, while at center, community members find a nonplastic egg. At left, another egg hunter smiles with the Easter Bunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.