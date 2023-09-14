The We Love Whitestone civic association and Friends of Francis Lewis Park postponed their annual Sept. 11 Memorial service on Monday night due to lightning.
The ceremony has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Francis Lewis Park, located at 147th Street and Third Avenue.
The commemoration has historically included a color guard from Whitestone’s own Boy Scout Troop 235, a candlelighting, poetry readings and the reciting of the names of Whitestone residents who died in the tragedy 22 years ago this week.
Along with community members and leaders, area firefighters are expected to be in attendance.
