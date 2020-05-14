Following suit with the rest of the city, the 111th Precinct reported a decrease in overall crime for another week in a row — incidents in the precinct for the week of May 4 to May 10 dropped by 31.3 percent compared to the same time frame last year.
While overall crime was down, the 111th saw a 16.7 percent increase in grand larcenies and a 50 percent increase in burglaries, accounting for seven and three incidents throughout the week, respectively. Grand larceny auto was also up in the 28-day category.
One burglary pattern has been a concern for Captain John Portalatin, the precinct’s commanding officer, who wants the community to recognize the scam and avoid becoming a victim for themselves.
“[The perpetrator] says ‘You have a flat tire, let me help you fix it.’ When [the victim] puts her groceries in the back, he takes her wallet out of her purse,” he explained. “The second time this happened, one guy distracts the girl while his partner takes out her purse.”
The burglaries occurred in two separate locations, one of which being the Fairway Market in Douglaston.
The precinct reported an overall 22.6 percent decrease in crime over the 28-day-period compared to the same time frame as last year. The only individual index crime to increase was GLA — three auto thefts this year compared to only two in 2019 made for a 50 percent increase.
“People are leaving their car doors open,” the captain said, stating it gives thieves the opportunity to take items from inside.
Tire and rim thefts, which have been an issue for the entire city in recent months, have declined since the pandemic started. Despite the overall decrease, Portalatin said that three tires and rims were stolen on the night of May 7, but quickly recovered by officers, who arrested the perpetrator.
Portalatin said that officers have turned their focus onto the rise in 311 calls and enforcing social distancing in public spaces.
“The past two weekends we expected a huge crowd at the parks, but thankfully people stayed segregated even with the good weather,” said Portalatin, who deployed neighborhood coordination officers to Crocheron Park on May 9 and 10 for the city’s free mask distribution event.
“Thank you to the community for making our jobs easier. We appreciate the community for being understanding,” he said. “Absolutely everyone is wearing the masks. We get a couple joggers and an elderly couple and our guys engage them, and 99 out of 100 times they understand, we see them later on wearing that mask. The community has been understanding ... every little bit helps. Wash your hands every day!”
