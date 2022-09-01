College Point residents may have noticed a change in scenery on 14th Avenue as of late as an 8-foot-high construction wall and three stories’ worth of scaffolding have gone up around what was St. Agnes Academic High School.
Though at this time it is not clear what will become of the space, the Chronicle has gained some insight into what direction it may be heading.
The work comes just over a year after St. Agnes closed its doors.
Department of Buildings records show that a partial demolition of a “3-story building, 2-story extension, 1-story corridor” and a “1-story garage structure” is set for the site. That, records show, accounts for the entirety of the school’s convent.
Though it’s not clear precisely when that will happen, the permit, which was issued on Aug. 17, expires on Oct. 14.
Also unclear is exactly who is behind the changes to the building. Though some of the work on the building lists the Diocese of Brooklyn as the owner, other records suggest that it’s owned by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville.
A spokesperson for the diocese said that it does not own the property, and that the Sisters of St. Dominic do. The Rocklyn Asset Corp., which is affiliated with the diocese, is assisting the Sisters of St. Dominic in selling the property, the spokesperson added.
Though the Sisters of St. Dominic confirmed that it is selling the property, it did not respond to the Chronicle’s further queries regarding the work there.
