Weprin announces bid for city comptroller

Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) announced his candidacy for New York City Comptroller Dec. 7.
The bid will be the second for Weprin, who ran for the position in 2009, but lost to John Liu. Weprin finished the primary race in last place, also behind now-District Attorney Melinda Katz and former City Councilmember David Yassky.
According to his announcement, Weprin was inspired to run after witnessing the financial damage caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The fact is we have not reached the end of the public health crisis created by COVID-19. When we do though, the economic damage will be like nothing the City has ever seen before. I’m running ... to ensure that as we build back, the city’s budget is not balanced on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers,” his release said.
As comptroller, Weprin hopes to investigate the way the Department of Education is allocating its funding, partner with the private sector to incentivize affordable housing construction, influence corporations in furtherance of a green agenda to combat climate change and more.
Weprin touts a history in the financial sector, first working as the deputy superintendent of banks and secretary of the Banking Board for New York State under Gov. Mario Cuomo’s administration, where he oversaw nearly $2 trillion and regulated more than 3,000 financial institutions and financial service firms. He later worked in a variety of roles in the private sector, including chairperson of the Securities Industry Association of New York
Weprin served as the District 23 city councilmember for eight years and as the chamber’s Finance Committee chairman. He’s served as the 24th District assemblymember since 2010.
“I’m running for NYC Comptroller to put my experience to use and to ensure our economic recovery works for all New Yorkers, especially the most vulnerable,” Weprin said. So far, he will face state Sens. Brian Benjamin (D-Manhattan) and Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) and City Councilmember Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) in the June 2021 election.
