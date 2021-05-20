The city Parks Department is hosting another session for Queens residents to weigh in on the new vision for the borough’s greenways.
The Destination: Greenways! proposal, which was announced in October, is a plan to improve the already existing miles of greenways throughout Brooklyn and Queens. Parks, in conjunction with the city Department of Transportation, will look to identify gaps in the existing networks, engage community stakeholders to determine key needs and set priorities for new park amenities along each route.
The planning discussion will take place virtually on May 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The session will focus on the Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Kissena Park, Cunningham Park, Alley Pond Park and Joe Michaels Mile connection.
The session will begin with a brief presentation of the project where Parks representatives will share proposed routes and amenities. Participants will then be separated into small-group break-out sessions where participants from the public can share feedback and suggestions. The meeting will end with each group sharing their comments to the entire virtual congregation.
The May 26 session will be the second of the project so far — the first took place in November.
Translation services will be available in Mandarin, Spanish and Korean.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3uPgIFD.
