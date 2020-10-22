The Queens Botanical Garden hosted its annual popular orchid exhibit, but in a limited capacity, over the weekend.
The orchid display, titled “Taiwan: A World of Orchids,” was in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and includes art and photography by Taiwanese artists alongside the flowers.
After strolling through the exhibit, guests were invited to take some of the plants home with them. Volunteer Anna Liu, left, here shows off some of the orchids that were available for purchase. Visitors were also taught how to care for and feed the delicate flowers.
