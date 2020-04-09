Crime is down in the 111th Precinct, which the commanding officer says is thanks to residents abiding to the stay-at-home mandate, in addition to his officers’ dedication.
“There’s a lot of professional presence and patrol, as much as possible, but I believe it has a lot to do with the community listening to the mayor,” Capt. John Portalatin told the Chronicle. “It’s a combination of the community and our office being out there 24/7 ... Families have nowhere to go. They’re home a lot, so they protect their homes ... My cops are out there bringing a professional presence.”
The precinct saw an 85 percent decrease in week-to-date crime as of April 6. While murder, rape, robbery and auto thefts maintained their zero incident status compared to the same week last year, felony assaults dropped by nearly 67 percent and grand larcenies decreased by 70 percent. Burglaries dropped by 100 percent, the greatest margin of the index crimes.
“If you’re staying home, a burglar isn’t going to burglarize it,” said Portalatin. “The people are home, so a bad guy knows that the person is home.”
Similarly, crime within the latest 28-day period saw a nearly 42 percent decrease. Auto theft was the only category to jump, but Portalatin said the crime has not been a large concern since residents have taken the proper precautions during their time inside.
“Families are bringing everything [from their cars] inside [their homes],” said Portalatin, who explained that a large percentage of auto thefts results from the owners leaving their keys inside an unlocked car “which makes it easy for a criminal, they’ll be gone in less than 30 seconds. Now the community has been locking their doors ... for them to break the window or pick the lock, that’s more time for them to get noticed and caught.”
With crime decreasing in the neighborhood, the 111th Precinct has turned its attention to educating the public on safe practices during the pandemic, which includes advising and encouraging social distancing.
“Since crime’s down the safety of the community is our priority. We still need people following our directives,” said Portalatin. “Flattening the curve is our number one [concern]. Education is key. People are under the assumption that if they’re in their 20s or 30s and relatively healthy, they’ll be safe but that’s not true. The virus will attack everyone, regardless of age, race, anything.”
Although the officers cannot force individuals to separate if they are not adhering to the 6-foot distance rule, they patrol busy areas, parks and streets where people gather to encourage distancing and to provide support in case they need it. Additionally, the officers patrol popular areas with bars and restaurants, such as Bell Boulevard, to make sure they are only doing takeout and delivery and not allowing congregating.
“The Police Department appreciates the 111 community following suit,” said Portalatin. “Crime has dropped dramatically and it’s because the community is following the government’s directives. We have people coming here and saying thank you. We appreciate it and we appreciate the community.”
