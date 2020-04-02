With all the chaos associated with the pandemic seeming to never end, it may be comforting to know that crime in the 107th Precinct is on its way down.
“We’ve seen a tremendous reduction — 71 percent for the last week,” Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, commanding officer of the precinct, told the Chronicle on March 30. “Crime’s been down ... we’ve made some good arrests.”
The precinct reported a 100 percent decrease in felony assault and burglary incidents, both of which dropped from nine to zero from the previous week. Robberies and grand larcenies also saw a decrease, while murder and rape maintained their zero incident status.
“We had two robberies,” said Henry. “There’s a new thing that’s starting to emerge where people are starting to arrange to sell stuff online and then meet to sell, but the buyer robs the seller.”
Henry said the first incident was really a shoplifting, but the perpetrator attempted to flee and put up a physical fight when he was blocked from escaping. The second incident involved a buyer attempting to use counterfeit money, and then displaying a firearm on his victim. Despite the recent drop, robberies year-to-date remain 50 percent higher than in the same time frame in 2019.
Auto theft is the only crime that experienced an increase in the last week.
“Breaking into cars is a historic issue in the command, and people leaving their cars running,” said Henry on the 50 percent increase. There have been 24 car thefts in 2020 compared to just 12 at this time in 2019.
He added, “There’s been a tremendous increase in stolen tires and rims ... I can’t even say it’s just breaking into cars — it’s also people leaving their doors open overnight.”
Henry says that 60 to 70 percent of auto thefts occur because a car was left unlocked, and that the incidents typically occur in clusters, one of which centers around Horace Harding Expressway and 186th Street in Fresh Meadows. Through investigation, Henry said the precinct obtains videos of perpetrators trying the door handles of every car on the block to check whether they are open. In some cases, car owners leave their key fobs inside to warm up the engine on a chilly morning, which leaves the automobile susceptible to theft.
“Don’t leave your cars running. It’s very simple stuff, lock your doors and we’d be down [in crime],” said Henry. “The good part that makes me feel good is that they feel safe — when people feel comfortable enough to leave their doors open they feel safe, which is good.”
Henry noted that there have been three rapes in the past 28 days, a 50 percent increase from 2019, all of which were classified as “acquaintance” rape.
“People go on dates, come home and then the rape occurs. Maybe they met online,” Henry explained. “[The perpetrators] are easy to catch, but the crime is hard to prevent ... It could be prevented if there was a cop on the street, but unfortunately we can’t have one on every block.”
Henry was clear that acquaintance rape is no less serious than the standard definition of rape, and is attacked by the precinct with education and information.
