Posters and signs of encouragement, appreciation and gentle reminders can be found scattered across Bayside as the pandemic rolls through another week.
A heart thanking essential workers, especially healthcare personnel, left, can be found attached to the fence around the Bayside High School Athletic Field, which has been shuttered since the closing of public schools for the rest of the academic year.
Although tiny, a poster hanging over the Cross Island Expressway’s walkway connecting 28th Avenue to the Bayside Marina reminds travelers that “We’re all in this together ... apart.”
And just a few blocks from the highway, a home off 28th Avenue encourages its neighbors to continue social distancing — “Stay safe, stay home.”
