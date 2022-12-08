With the season of giving upon us, the We Love Whitestone Civic Association is asking for the public’s help. With support from several area sponsors, the civic is collecting unwrapped gifts for its 2022 Toy Drive.
Now through Dec. 20, community members are encouraged to contribute toys, books, games and more.
Donations can be dropped off with any of the participating offices, groups and businesses, including the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino, Harpell Chemists, Dime Bank, Bagel Parlor, Whitepoint Cleaners, Avenue Orthodontics, the Fierce Dragon Martial Arts Academy and the Exxon station on Clintonville Street.
Visit welovewhitestone.com for more information.
