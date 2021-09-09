James Lisa of Fresh Meadows turned 102 Aug. 25, and was celebrated by state Sen. John Liu Sept. 3, the start of Senior Month, for his years of service.
Lisa was born in 1919 in Corona. He was drafted in 1942 to fight in World War II, and sent overseas to the Pacific Theater, New Guinea in particular. He earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and was discharged in 1946.
After returning home, Lisa served in the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and later as director of customer service for 30 years. After retiring, he worked for H&R Block and Tetron Carls Tax Group preparing taxes, and later opened his own business preparing taxes and provided services for over 100 clients. To this day, he still prepares taxes for a select few.
In 1950, Lisa wed the love of his life, Amelia, and they were married for over 65 years until her passing. He has three daughters, Annmarie Kern, Inez Regan and Janet Lisa, and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.