War hero, Mets usher dead at 95

Luke Gasparre, a World War II hero and lifelong Astoria resident, died last Thursday at 95.

Gasparre was a private first class in the Army during World War II. As a soldier in the 87th Infantry division serving in Europe, he helped liberate the French city of Metz from Nazi control and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Gasparre, who was wounded in action, was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was enshrined in the Veterans Hall of Fame by the state Senate in 2016.

“We must never forget all the veterans and their families and must support them providing the necessary services to repay them in some small way for their sacrifice,” he said while being honored at Borough Hall in 2018. “Finally, we must keep them in our thoughts and prayers for protecting us from those who wish to harm us and endanger our way of life.”

Gasparre worked for the Postal Service for 34 years and was an usher at Mets games for more than a half-century at Shea Stadium and Citi Field.

“So many of our fans knew him as he always welcomed everyone with open arms and a friendly conversation,” the team said in a Facebook post. “He will be missed by many and we send our heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends.”

Gasparre could be seen over the years riding in parades around the borough.

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) remembered him on Facebook.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Astoria resident, and usher for the New York Mets for six decades, Luke Gasparre,” she said. “Luke brought so much joy to those around him and inspired us all with his service to his community and his country. He will be greatly missed.”

Mayor de Blasio tweeted last Friday afternoon, “Luke Gasparre loved his city and his country — and he REALLY loved his @Mets. He was also a tireless advocate for his fellow @nycveterans. On behalf of the city, I offer our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved this truly great man.”

Gasparre is survived by his son, Luke, and daughter, Roseanna, according to Drago Funeral Home in Astoria, where visitation services were provided. His funeral was held at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Astoria and he was laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst.

He will not be forgotten by the Flushing faithful.

A Facebook group “In Memory of Legendary Mets Usher Luke Gasparre” was started with members sharing recollections and photos of the fan favorite.

Radio host Boomer Esiason spoke about Gasparre in a “CBS Sports Minute,” saying that the late usher was “probably already taking tickets inside the pearly gates.”