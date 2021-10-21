The Center for the Women of New York hosted its 13th annual fundraiser through Fort Totten Oct. 16.
Participants had the option to walk or run through the Bayside park Saturday morning.
There were 39 in-person participants and 45 virtual participants. Although the in-person event passed, the virtual portion is ongoing, and those interested can register at cwny2021walkrun.givesmart.com.
“Now that we just got a Certificate of Occupancy at our Fort Totten location, we are planning to launch our in-person services and programs in the spring of 2022. The funds raised will be used for free services and programs for women on Women’s Health and Wellbeing, Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence, Trafficking, Women’s Financial Independence, Career Advancement and Socialization after Isolation,” Cecilia Venosta-Wiygul, CWNY’s president, said in an email.
— Katherine Donlevy
