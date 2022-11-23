Veterans Day may have come and gone, but the World’s Borough is far from done honoring those who served.
The city’s Department of Veterans’ Services is set to open a new Veterans Resource Center at the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), located on Francis Lewis Boulevard near 20th Avenue.
“I am beyond excited to be making my district office one of the first Veterans Resource Centers in the entire city,” Paladino said in a statement. “District 19 is home to the largest population of veterans in the city and I have always made it my priority to advocate for them. This is simply the next step.”
The satellite post is part of a new initiative by the DVS to make resources more widely accessible, a spokesperson for the agency said. The center at Paladino’s office will be the program’s first.
Census data suggests that roughly 3,500 veterans live in Paladino’s district, making for more than 8.5 percent of the borough’s 40,536.
Though Paladino formally announced the new center at her “Vetsgiving” event last Friday, the councilmember’s chief of staff, Nicole Kiprilov, had mentioned it at the Nov. 14 Community Board 7 meeting.
Kiprilov told the Chronicle that the center’s operation is modeled on the councilmember’s “late office hours.”
“There will definitely be specialized services, working with people who have that specialized knowledge about veteran services and what exactly they need,” she said.
Those experts, Paladino’s office added, will be available at the councilmember’s district office every other Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paladino serves on the Committee on Veterans Affairs with Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), the panel’s chair. Holden welcomed the announcement.
“Our veterans served this country honorably, and now it’s time to serve them,” he said in a statement. The councilman added that his office is also slated to play host to a resource center, which a spokesperson for the DVS said should open soon after Paladino’s.
Though the Resource Center at Paladino’s office will have a “soft launch” on Dec. 21, Kiprilov said, regular operations will not start until January.
