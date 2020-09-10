Now that the state’s ban on single-use plastic bags is back in effect, the Greater Flushing Business Improvement District is helping vendors adapt to the regulation by distributing 2,500 reusable bags.
The bag ban took effect on March 1, but enforcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the court proceedings until the state Supreme Court upheld the law on Aug. 20.
BID Co-chairperson Timothy Chuang, left, City Councilmember Peter Koo and BID Executive Director Dian Song Yu distributed the reusable bags Sept. 3 to area merchants to promote business in Flushing and to create a welcoming atmosphere for consumers.
