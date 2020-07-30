Two women died in northeastern Queens over the weekend after losing control of their vehicles and crashing into a LIRR train trestle and fire hydrant, respectively.
On July 24, a 27-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, had been traveling northbound on College Point Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when she lost control of her Ford Mustang and collided with the Long Island Rail Road’s support frame on the corner of 40th Road in Flushing.
Police responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside her car with severe body trauma. EMS responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Subsequent investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the victim was driving at an apparent high rate of speed. She failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck the LIRR train trestle at the College Point Boulevard and 40th Road intersection before coming to a stop.
Another woman died two days later after crashing her motorcycle into a fire hydrant in Holliswood.
Tineisha Howard of Pennsylvania was riding her 2019 Kawasaki ZX6R Motorcycle southbound on Francis Lewis Boulevard near Epsom Course when she lost control at 7:20 p.m. on July 26.
Police arrived to find the 42-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the head and body. She was transported to North Shore Hospital/ Manhasset by EMS, where she was pronounced deceased.
Both investigations are ongoing by the HDCIS.
