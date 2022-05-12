As several of its members showed off new branded gear, including hats, T-shirts and even bottled water, Community Board 7 took up two variance renewals for area businesses, both of which were ultimately approved, at Monday’s meeting.
The first of the two was in regard to the Delta gas station at 20-65 Clintonville St.
The site remains largely unchanged since it last came before the board. Member Kim Cody said most of his committee’s unanswered questions had since been resolved. The only remaining one was about whether cars could be parked there overnight; it was determined that it only applies to cars at the station for service.
The second variance renewal was for the deli at 163-10 Pidgeon Meadow Road. While the board had concerns about the proposed parking plan, it approved a 15-year variance on the condition that the plan be adjusted so parking is less cumbersome.
In other board business, Chair Gene Kelty announced that the 109th Precinct of the NYPD has a new commanding officer: Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, the 104th Precinct’s former commander.
— Sophie Krichevsky
