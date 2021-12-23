The first phase of reconstruction of the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Alley Pond Park came to a close on Dec. 17, and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting held by City Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff, at mic.
Several local politicians and advocates were in attendance, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Sen. John Liu, Assemblymember Nily Rozic, Councilmember Barry Grodenchik, Community Board 8 Chair Martha Taylor and President of the Long Island Motor Parkway Preservation Society Howard Kroplick.
Perhaps the most notable of the updates to the historic bike path is its new asphalt.
“The Vanderbilt Long Island Motor Parkway had not been repaved in decades and was in desperate need of an upgrade,“ Grodenchik said in a prepared statement.
This leg of the project cost $1.85 million, and was funded by monies allocated by Grodenchik and Mayor de Blasio. The mayor also backed the second phase with $3.685 million, which will focus on the two miles of the path between Springfield Boulevard and 199th Street, set to begin next year.
— Sophie Krichevsky
