A man vandalized Francis Lewis High School Tuesday, June 23, leaving red spray-painted phrases across the building and nearby trash receptacles and a can of gasoline at the scene.
It was reported to the 111th Precinct that an unidentified individual spray-painted “Change the system,” “Defund schools” and the initials for Black Lives Matter on the Fresh Meadows facility’s property.
One graffiti mark left on a Dumpster read, “This is where you put Dr. Marmor,” referring to the school’s principal.
The male also left a five-gallon tank of gasoline behind at the location before fleeing in unknown direction.
“We were made aware of the vandalism at Francis Lewis High School this morning and we are deeply troubled by any threat against our school communities. We referred this matter to the NYPD and they are actively investigating,” a Department of Education spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
— Katherine Donlevy
