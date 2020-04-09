City Councilmembers Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) took to Twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19, joining District Attorney Melinda Katz as the few Queens government officials to catch the coronavirus at the center of the pandemic.
“My family and I remain at home and have been self-quarantining, resting and healing together,” Vallone tweeted on April 1. “I feel blessed to have had manageable symptoms & I am on the road to recovery.”
For more than 20 years, Vallone has suffered from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects the lungs, and recently noticed that his symptoms had worsened. Although he described them as mild, his symptoms led him to test for the virus, which came back positive.
Despite his own illness, he remained positive for those fighting the pandemic.
“My prayer is for the health of our families, our first responders, our healthcare workers & all those on the front lines every day working to get our city through this pandemic,” he said. “Together, we will weather these uncertain times & come through stronger.”
Grodenchik announced his positive diagnosis a day later, stating that he has been self-isolating at home with his family since March 14. “I’m starting to feel much better and will continue to remain in isolation until I’m fully recovered,” he tweeted.
Katz announced March 29 that she tested positive for the virus after being exposed to it earlier in the month. A day later, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) announced that she likely contracted COVID-19, though she was not recommended for testing, and is self-quarantining.
Both City Council members announced that their offices will remain open remotely via phone and email, as all staff have been advised to work from home as under Gov. Cuomo’s stay-at-home mandate.
“I have been and will continue to be in regular communication with my staff, who are working hard to serve the residents of Eastern Queens. Please stay safe,” tweeted Grodenchik.
