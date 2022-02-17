Assemblyman Edward Braunstein’s Valentines for Vets gift drive came to a heartfelt close Feb. 9 when he took hundreds of donations to the St. Albans VA Community Living Center and New York State Veterans’ Home.
The drive collected Valentine’s Day cards, candy, playing cards, clothing and more for the two St. Albans-based facilities, which provide veterans with various healthcare services.
“The ‘Valentines for Vets’ gift drive is an important tradition that gives the Northeast Queens community the opportunity to thank our local veterans for the sacrifices they made to defend our country,” Braunstein said in a prepared statement.
Students from 18 schools, including from PS 169, seen above with Braunstein, top center, participated in the drive. Braunstein’s Bayside-based office worked closely with state vets’ home Coordinator of Volunteer Services Deirdre Samuel, right.
—Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.