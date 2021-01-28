There are no vaccination sites in northeast Queens, but now area seniors are eligible for free transportation that will take them to inoculation stations throughout the city and western LI.
The Free Senior Transportation Program was instated thanks to $140,000 in funding, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced Jan. 24. Unlike city-offered rides, which are only available for seniors heading to appointments at nearby sites, program rides are offered to areas in the boroughs and some of Nassau County.
To schedule a ride, eligible Queens seniors should call the Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center at (718) 224-7888 between 9 a.m. and 12. p.m., leaving their name and phone number in a voicemail to schedule next-day rides. Their call will be returned and their ride arranged. If their appointment is on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday, seniors will need to call the prior Friday.
Those who use the service must complete a basic application with demographic information, an emergency contact and provide their destination.
